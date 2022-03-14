Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMAR opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.