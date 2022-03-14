Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SMAR opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $85.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
