MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Buys £19,083.50 in Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) insider André Schnabl bought 38,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £19,083.50 ($25,004.59).

LON MYX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

About MYCELX Technologies (Get Rating)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

