MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Buys £19,083.50 in Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) insider André Schnabl bought 38,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £19,083.50 ($25,004.59).
LON MYX opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.21).
About MYCELX Technologies (Get Rating)
