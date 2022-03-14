Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Purchases £498.30 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Bissett bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £498.30 ($652.91).

LON:ASIT opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.85) on Monday. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60.03 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £124.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Aberforth Split Level Trust’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

