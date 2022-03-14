$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to report $132.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.68 million and the lowest is $124.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.77 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $497.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $15,718,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AeroVironment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $75.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,523.83 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

