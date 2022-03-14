$9.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.43 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $42.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $404,247 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $201.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

