$0.95 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. 2,315,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,582. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

