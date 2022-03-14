Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.77) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Network International stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202.20 ($2.65). 1,863,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.91.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

