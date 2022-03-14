Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 734,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.