TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 21,510,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,288. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

