Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $29.41 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $29.41 or 0.00077146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $515.17 million and $21.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00397544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

