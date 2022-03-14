Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $552.34 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $552.34 million and approximately $71.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00014626 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,046,262 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

