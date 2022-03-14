Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to announce $8.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.58 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. 5,149,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

