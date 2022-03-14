Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $854,004.00 (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Covalent has a total market cap of $83.91 million and approximately $854,004.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

