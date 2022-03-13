Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $66.29

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

