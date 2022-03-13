Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.