Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $38.43

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

