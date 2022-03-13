IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.64. The stock had a trading volume of 495,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,405. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.79. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

