IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.64. 495,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

