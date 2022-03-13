OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $141.53 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105284 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,103,420 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

