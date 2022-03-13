Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $549,823.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

