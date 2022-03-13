Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $432.31. The company had a trading volume of 440,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.09 and a 200-day moving average of $464.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.77 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

