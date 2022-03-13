Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Assurant posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 249,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,330. Assurant has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 343.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

