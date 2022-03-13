MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.52. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.59. 235,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,475. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.09 and its 200-day moving average is $393.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

