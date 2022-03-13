Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $151.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.88.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $151.47. 1,415,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,889. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.