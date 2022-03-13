ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.19 Million

Brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will post $122.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.85 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $106.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $540.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

