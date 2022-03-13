DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,522.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $147,522.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.26 or 0.99966814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

