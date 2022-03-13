Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.16. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 633,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

