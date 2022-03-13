Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to post $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.51. 632,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 74,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

