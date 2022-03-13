$1.21 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. The company had a trading volume of 167,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,356. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

