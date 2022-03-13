Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ALGN stock traded down $29.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.67. The stock had a trading volume of 957,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.42. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 133,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

