F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.43. 387,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.01. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

