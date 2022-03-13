F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $241.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.43. The company had a trading volume of 387,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average of $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

