Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $4.55

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.78) to €4.60 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

