BitWhite Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $95,587.75 and $28,129.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

