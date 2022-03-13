DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $953,074.36 and $160.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00467916 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,940,787,417 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

