EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Down 0.5% This Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00105207 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

