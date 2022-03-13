Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.22. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.