$772.93 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to report $772.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.60 million and the highest is $789.49 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $726.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

VRSK stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,449. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

