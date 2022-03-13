$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Assurant stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.95. 249,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $172.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.