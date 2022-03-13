MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in February

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group (Get Rating)

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.