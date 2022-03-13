Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in February

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NDEKY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 17,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.22. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

