Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in February

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
NDEKY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 17,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.22. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $45.81.
About Nitto Denko (Get Rating)
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
