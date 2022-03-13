Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,316. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.