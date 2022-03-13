Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Price Target at C$32.36

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.79. 1,262,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$28.53 and a 1 year high of C$33.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.