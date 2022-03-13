Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report sales of $159.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.64 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $748.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

STER stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 147,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,363. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

