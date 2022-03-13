Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report sales of $159.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.64 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $748.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.
STER stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 147,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,363. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
