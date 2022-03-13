Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 103,447 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,447 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $93,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

