Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $67.56

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $18.00 billion and $703.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $67.56 or 0.00177483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00352751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 266,373,329 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

