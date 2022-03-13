Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $302,058.29 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Pizza has a market cap of $302,058.29 and $98.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007136 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00102031 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00278491 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

