Contrasting California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68% Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60%

This table compares California BanCorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.76 $13.37 million $1.61 13.61 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.14 $113.40 million $3.47 12.14

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.91, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

