Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NRILY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

