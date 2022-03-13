Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in February

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NRILY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

