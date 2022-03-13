Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 154.1%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 75,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.56. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

